Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Ever since I had my first look through a telescope when I was kid, I knew I wanted to find a way to take a picture of what I saw.
Little did I know, there were more celestial objects that can be photographed than met my eyes. I also did not know what it took to take these photographs.
Let’s go on a little journey into what it takes to achieve a photo of our cosmos.
The first thing you will need is a camera. You can start by using your smartphone if you do not have a camera.
Ideally, you will want a camera that allows you to switch out the lens. A Canon EOS T3i typically has been the go-to starter camera.
If you want to go straight away out of the gate, then the camera you will want to look at is a ZWO ASI294MC PRO or equivalent would be a QHY294MC camera. These two are considered astrocameras.
Next, you will need a telescope and a motorized equatorial mount. You will want to stick with name brands like Celestron, Orion, Meade, etc., and make sure it says equatorial mount as this is very important.
You also need an adaptor that will fit your camera to the telescope.
If you live in the city, then you will also need a light pollution filter. As you get more advanced, then you can move on to narrowband filters like the Hydrogen (H-alpha) filters that only allow the red H-alpha wavelength.
Next, you will need to download software like Stellarium for figuring out what targets you are going to take an image of.
Once you have taken images of your target, then you will use software to process those images. ZWO created a wonderful product called ZWO ASIAir.
This is an all-in-one camera controller package that will help you figure out what targets are available during the night that you are out.
It will then set up your imaging session with your camera and telescope and guide it to help you get great pictures.
Finally, lets briefly talk about the imaging session and post processing.
In order to capture the cosmos, you need very long exposures to capture the light.
In normal photography, you have an option to adjust the light and the picture is taken within a hundredth of a second.
In astrophotography, you want to collect as much of the light as you can, but because of limitations in your setup and our atmosphere, you have to take a series of images up to 5 minutes long and have to use software like DeepSkyStacker, Siril or PixInsight to stack them together to make one final composite image.
Then the last piece of software will be used to adjust and touch-up the image. GIMP and Adobe Photoshop are the most used.
If you want to learn more, please consider joining Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society for more in-depth information and help.
Todd Chevrier is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.