Jupiter and two of its moons are seen in this image from last month. Jupiter has four moons that are so big that Galileo was able to see them through his rudimentary telescope. The four moons form an almost straight line that lines up with the bands on the surface of Jupiter.

 Image by Ed Henry

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

After Galileo heard about the invention of a “spyglass,” he learned how to grind lenses to make a telescope.

