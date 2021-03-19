Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
How many stars are there? In the most widely accepted theory of cosmology, the universe is not infinite, so there should be an answer.
One day when we figure it out, it is going to be a very large number.
Wikipedia states that about 10,000 stars are visible to the naked eye. That number assumes you have excellent vision and an ideal dark site to view from.
The author believes a more realistic number is closer to 2,400.
If you’ve got all night and nothing better to do, get into that comfortable lawn chair and start counting. It is not difficult to reach 180.
After you’ve counted all the stars, count them again in six months. Remember to count the circumpolar stars only once.
So how many named stars are there? 227, 336, 537, or all of the above. All of the above is correct.
I could go out tonight and start naming stars myself; bear’s belly button, Cassiopeia’s left little toe, and so on.
The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is the recognized authority for assigning names to stars and everything else in the night sky.
They hold that the correct number is 336. Yet there are other lists.
So who named the stars? Some stars like Betelgeuse or Vega have names going back hundreds, maybe even thousands of years.
Many stars have Arabic names. Some stars have designations, like Omicron Ursae Majoris – still a name.
When you find an asteroid you may propose a name for it to the IAU and they may agree with you.
There are asteroids named for cats, TV characters, all sorts of nonsense.
When a comet is discovered, it is named for the discoverer. Today satellites find most of the comets – boring.
Want to immortalize your name? Find a recurring comet. Which brings up an interesting story.
About the time of the American Revolution, a comet hunter named Charles Messier published a list of 110 objects that weren’t comets.
His list explicitly said, “Don’t look there, these aren’t comets.”
And so 200 years later we all look there.
It is possible to view his 110 objects in one night sometime between mid-March and early April. We call these events Messier Marathons.
For astronomers they are a lot of fun. Or you can count the stars.
Name them and start a list.
Kevin Litten is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.