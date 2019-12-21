Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
“How did it all begin?” was a question that stumped astronomers for many centuries.
That was until 1929, when Edwin Hubble provided evidence for an expanding universe.
This groundbreaking discovery was later named the “Hubble Law,” which plots a relationship between the speed that galaxies move away from us against the distance that galaxy is from us.
Hubble’s law became a household name to the scientific community until 2018, where it is now formally known as the Hubble-Lemaitre Law.
To understand why this happened, we need go back in time.
The Big Bang theory postulates that our Universe came into existence approximately 13.8 billion years ago, in a beginning that gave rise to space and time.
In fact, our universe is still expanding, and astronomers have known this for many decades.
This discovery was originally credited to Edwin Hubble, who had the law named after him.
However, two years before him in 1927, Belgian priest and astronomer Georges Lemaitre also came to a similar conclusion.
Lemaitre, who is rightfully known as the Father of the Big Bang, came to similar findings that he published in a paper describing the relationship between a galaxy’s recessional speed and its distance.
One of the reasons why his findings were overlooked was because he published it in French.
Due to that, his paper was not given much attention in the 1920s, which allowed for Hubble to get sole credit for the discovery.
It would go on that way until the International Astronomical Union (IAU) voted on a proposal in August 2018 during the General Assembly in Vienna, Austria, to rename the Law to the Hubble-Lemaitre Law.
The IAU is an international association of professional astronomers at a PhD level and beyond, who are active in research, promotion, and education in astronomy.
Members of the IAU are not new when it comes to making huge decisions, as they famously (or infamously) voted for the demotion of Pluto from its planet status.
In late October 2018, some 4,060 members of the IAU voted to rename the law, which was roughly 37% of its membership.
The results were 78% in favor of renaming, 20% opposing renaming, while 2% abstained.
Although the vote officially resulted in favor of the name change, it is not a requirement but only a suggestion.
The IAU merely corrected historical injustice, and no matter which name people decide to use, it was only right that Georges Lemaitre got the recognition for transforming our knowledge in modern cosmology.
Ethan Teow is a UW-Eau Claire student from Malaysia majoring in actuarial science and loves astronomy.