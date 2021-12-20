I’ve always loved my grandma. After being adopted, and my parents stepping off the plane with me she was right there.
For my first birthday with my new family, she was right there. My dance competitions she was right there.
My grandma always made a huge impact in my life. She used to babysit me even though she was all the way in Minnesota, she would still take care of me.
Every week, at least twice a week I would call my grandma. To just say hi, if I missed her or if I wanted to tell her how my week was going.
We would stay on the phone for a good half an hour just telling each other what we have been up to. She gives me great advice about friendships or drama that is happening, and I would try to make the advice useful.
I go to her house so much, but every time I enter that dining room I can’t help but get that one flashback.
It was Christmas about two years ago. My parents and I were sitting at the kitchen table with my grandma. We were playing a dice game, when all of a sudden I looked over and saw my grandma look tired.
“Stacy, I think I’m going to pass out,” she said before she went pale. My mom jumped out of her chair and grabbed her before her neck went too far back.
“She’s not breathing! Quick help me get her to the floor!” my mom said, trying to move her chair. I grabbed the phone and dialed 911. I ran to the other room to get my grandpa.
“Grandma passed out!” I was trying not to choke on my words, but I couldn’t help it. He jumped from his seat and ran to the kitchen. We followed the ambulance to the hospital. That Christmas we spent in the hospital waiting for my grandma.
Ever since that night, my love for my grandma has tripled. I watch her when she doesn’t look good, or I warn my mom if she doesn’t look right.
Every time I see my grandma the first thing I do is hug her. You would never know when the last time you see a relative, so you have to make every visit count.
I used to get a Barbie doll every time my grandma babysat me for a week. My grandma makes me laugh, smile, and feel happy when I’m with her.
I could never ask for a better grandma than the one I got right know. Christmas is huge at her house and not spending it with her, would not be the same Christmas ever again.
My grandma makes Christmas amazing: having our family over, the food, the presents of course.
The best way to spend Christmas is with the people you love and care for, cherish that forever.