Immaculate Conception Church will host a Parish Festival on Saturday, September 17 from 5:15 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1712 Highland Ave in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire residents are invited to take part in a variety of activities including music, yard games, face painting, a bake sale, a cash raffle and a Farmer’s Market.
The event will also host a white elephant sale held in the school gym and a silent auction in Fr. Klink Hall, attached to the church.
For additional event information, contact Immaculate Conception Church at (715)835-9935
