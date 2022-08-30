Immaculate Conception Church will host a Parish Festival on Saturday, September 17 from 5:15 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1712 Highland Ave in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire residents are invited to take part in a variety of activities including music, yard games, face painting, a bake sale, a cash raffle and a Farmer’s Market.