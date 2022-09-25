UW-Eau Claire Barron County
Photo by Michelle Jensen

RICE LAKE — UW-Eau Claire—Barron County will host an Indigenous Peoples Celebration on Oct. 6 to honor the original inhabitants of the land where the campus now sits.

The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a "Thursdays at the U" presentation by Kristin Welch, titled "Healing and Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women."