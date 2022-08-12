Katherine Ertz
EAU CLAIRE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
According to a news release, Katherine Ertz, 15, of Eau Claire, was last seen nearly two weeks ago on Aug. 1 when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Law enforcement believes that Hertz may still be in Wisconsin and could be in Eau Claire or the surrounding areas.
Ertz is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at (715) 839-4972 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
