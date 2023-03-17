Ingenuity

This small helicopter landed on Mars with the Perseverance Rover to test out flight on Mars. It was an amazing success. This is an artist’s drawing, but you can see actual images of the helicopter taken by Perseverance on Mars, and images taken by Ingenuity itself, at mars.nasa.gov/technology/helicopter.

 Image by NASA/JPL-Caltech

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

Orville and Wilber Wright completed mankind’s dream of powered flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903. But in their wildest dreams could they have ever imagined humans flying a vehicle on another planet in our solar system?