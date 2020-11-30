MAIDEN ROCK — A man escaped injury when he was able to exit his vehicle before a train collided with it on Thanksgiving Day in Maiden Rock.
The incident occurred after a Ford F250 pickup operated by Christopher Longsdorf, 23, of Plum City got stuck on the railroad tracks shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Chester Street crossing.
A southbound BNSF Railway train was approaching the vehicle when Longsdorf was able to get out before the train struck the pickup. The vehicle was pushed down the railroad tracks and started on fire, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Longsdorf was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated along with a revoked driver's license, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.