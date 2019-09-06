An Eau Claire County Jail inmate is accused of bringing heroin into the facility.
Samuel L. Thornton, 35, 2110 Ohm Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and delivering illegal articles to inmate, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Thornton, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.
Thornton returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
A jailer contacted Thornton in his cell at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 to complete some paperwork when the jailer noticed a bag sitting on the end of Thornton's mattress.
The bag contained several small plastic bags inside.
Two of the small bags contained a white substance, which was later identified as heroin.
Thornton told investigators the drugs weren't his.
Thornton is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of battery in June 2018.
If convicted of the felony charges, Thornton could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.