The Eau Claire Transit Commission is encouraging people to give their thoughts on desired features for a new downtown bus transfer center.
A public input session on the planned transfer center is the main item of business on the commission's upcoming meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the North Conference Room of City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
This is part of a series of meetings that began with an Oct. 1 open house at the existing transfer center, 410 S. Farwell St., which will be replaced by the new building.
The new transfer center is planned as the ground level for a seven-story building that will also include apartments and covered parking.
Cedar Falls, Iowa-based development firm Merge is currently negotiating with the city toward an agreement to handle the private portion of the project.
The public-private development has an estimated total price tag of about $23.5 million.