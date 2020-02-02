Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, described by NPR’s "All Things Considered" as “two monsters of the banjo,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
Fleck and Washburn are touring in support of their "Echo in the Valley" album.
Fleck and Washburn met at a square dance and began playing music together a dozen years ago, beginning with the Sparrow Quartet. They married shortly thereafter and had a child together.
They’ve been touring the globe as a duo for years, almost nonstop but for each other’s performances with various other musical iterations: Béla with the likes of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Chick Corea and Chris Thile, among many others, and Abigail with Wu Fei (a master of the ancient 21-string Chinese zither), The Wu-Force and Uncle Earl.
Tickets to the performance range from $20 to $65 and are available by going to pablocenter.org or calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).