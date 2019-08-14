Eau Claire-based NMC-Wollard, a leading global supplier of aviation ground support equipment for more than 70 years, announced today it is now Wollard International and has been acquired by a group led by Robert Priddy and Kilroy Partners.
Industry veteran John Carroll is chairman of the new company, and Greg McDermott remains president.
Wollard manufactures tow tractors, passenger stairs, belt loaders and maintenance lifts, and provides equipment and services to international and domestic airlines, U.S. and other armed forces, and private aviation.
Moving forward, Wollard officials said, they plan to grow the company's global customer base by expanding into new product areas while maintaining a reputation for quality and reliable products.
"Robert Priddy and Kilroy Partners are the ideal business partners for Wollard International as we enter the next chapter of our growth," McDermott said in a news release. "They have invaluable experience in the aviation industry and will help us capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead."
Robert Priddy is focused on both indirect and direct investments in public and private companies and has extensive experience in the airline industry. Robert was a founding partner of Atlantic Southeast Airlines, Florida Gulf Airlines and ValuJet/AirTran, and a core investor in Allegiant Air.
Kilroy Partners, a private investment firm providing equity capital to companies, invests across the manufacturing, transportation, logistics and business services sectors.