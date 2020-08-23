BLACK RIVER FALLS -- A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office squad car was damaged and a deputy sustained minor injuries Saturday after another vehicle struck the squad car after failing to stop at a stop sign.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
The deputy was traveling south on Highway K in the town of Komensky when another vehicle, traveling west on Highway 54, did not stop at a stop sign and struck the squad car.
The deputy was treated at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls for minor injuries, and the squad car is presumed to be a total loss.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.