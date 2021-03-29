CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Valley church intends to give away 1,200 boxes of perishable food items next month at a planned "Fresh Produce & Dairy Day."
Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, plans to host the free event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
This event is open to the public and is on a first-come, first-served basis. It will be "no-touch" and visitors will stay in their vehicles to maintain proper social distancing. Upon arrival, volunteers will place boxes in visitors’ cars.
“As a church, we recognize our community has been through a lot this year and we want to help in any capacity we can," Executive Pastor Mark Reams said in a news release. "The opportunity came along to provide fresh food for the Chippewa Valley, so we are excited to help in this way.”
Jacob’s Well, founded in 2001, plans to hold the event, rain or shine, in the main parking lot.
More information is available by visiting jacobswellchurch.church or calling the church office at 715-833-2050.