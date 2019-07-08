Jake Leinenkugel will open the Salute to Those Who Serve program Thursday, July 18, at the Country Jam USA music festival in the town of Union outside of Eau Claire.
Leinenkugel was named chairman of the Creating Options for Veterans' Expedited Recovery (COVER) commission by President Donald Trump in July 2018. The COVER commission is focused on the VA’s mental health care programs. A former captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, Leinenkugel previously served as VA White House senior adviser after retiring in 2014 as president of Leinenkugel Brewing Co. after 26 years.
As part of the July 18 schedule of festival events, Country Jam USA will honor those who serve the nation and community, including military members, firefighters, emergency personnel and others with the Salute to Those who Serve program. Country Jam has partnered with several local veterans organizations, active military and service groups in the area to put together a program for Thursday night that will include onstage tributes, the Color Guard, a military flyover and more.
“We at Country Jam are both excited and thankful to have the opportunity to thank and honor those who serve our country, community, and families. We all enjoy our freedoms, safety and security because of the selflessness of these great Americans,” said John Lynch, assistant general manager for Country Jam USA.
The 30th annual Country Jam USA will run July 18 through Saturday, July 20, at the festival grounds off Crescent Avenue.
For ticket and lineup information go to countryjamwi.com.