CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man who was arrested at Rock Fest this month when he was caught with methamphetamine, prescription pills and a substantial amount of cash, has now been charged with operating a drug house.
Gerald W. Sachsenmaier, 56, 12402 189th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing methamphetamine, and two counts of possessing an illegally obtained prescription.
According to the criminal complaint, Sachsenmaier was convicted of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver in Dunn County Court in 1999, and informants had told police that Sachsenmaier was dealing drugs again. When police encountered him at Rock Fest in rural Cadott on July 18, he had methamphetamine and nearly $2,000 in cash on his body, plus two types of prescription pills; 12 of one drug and nine of another. Police searched his vehicle and found $20,000 in cash in his trunk.
Police obtained a search warrant of his Jim Falls home, which they performed July 19. There, they located meth-smoking devices and baggies filled with meth, marijuana and more prescription pills.