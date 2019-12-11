CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Jim Falls man has been charged with his sixth drunken driving offense in Chippewa County Court.
Donald G. McElroy, 56, 18969 200th St., was charged Wednesday with OWI-6th offense, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He will appear in court on Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed McElroy driving his vehicle at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 29 and noticed the car had expired plates. He stopped McElroy, who failed several field sobriety tests.
A blood draw showed McElroy had a .066 blood-alcohol level, which is below the legal limit; however, McElroy had a .02 restriction because of previous offenses. He was convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense in Chippewa County in 2013.