Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Oh, Be A Fine Girl, Kiss Me! Sound familiar? It will if you’re an astronomer.
It refers to a system used to classify stars according to their spectral type and temperature, created by none other than Annie Jump Cannon.
Cannon was born in a time where educated women were still seen as taboo and unnecessary.
Born in 1863 in Dover, Delaware, she was the oldest daughter of Wilson Cannon and Mary Jump.
Wilson Cannon was a Delaware state senator and supported Annie in her pursuit of education.
Annie’s mother taught her about the constellations, which started her passion for astronomy.
She studied physics and astronomy at Wellesley College.
After graduation in 1884, she traveled and explored her interests in photography and music.
A decade later in 1894, she returned to Wellesley College and enrolled in its sister school, Radcliffe College, to further her education in astronomy.
During her time at Radcliffe, she devoted herself to an ambitious group project of recording, classifying, and cataloging the spectra of stars.
Working at Harvard College Observatory, Cannon joined Williamina P.S. Fleming and Antonia Maury to help with the research they had been conducting.
Thus “Oh, Be A Fine Girl, Kiss Me!” was born.
Jump Cannon simplified Fleming’s complicated star classification to classes of O, B, A, F, G, K, and M.
She went further and added a number scale of 0-9 to specify her system.
With this system, she ultimately went on to classify more than 225,000 stars.
Her classification system eventually because universally adopted and is still currently the way astronomers classify stars.
Her work was published in the nine-volume “Henry Draper Catalogue.”
As a very accomplished astronomer, Jump Cannon obtained the first honorary doctorate from the University of Oxford that was given to a woman.
She also was awarded the Henry Draper Medal of the National Academy of Science.
Annie Jump Cannon continued her research up until her death in 1941 and her work will forever be remembered in the world of astronomy.
She was groundbreaking in the cataloging of stars and her system is still used and remembered today.
She is an inspiration to women and astronomers everywhere to always follow your passion and never stop looking to the stars.
Grace Mathews is a student at UW-Eau Claire majoring in psychology.