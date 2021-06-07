EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley’s hot spell isn’t going away anytime soon, and it could well be a record of its own.
Hot air arrived Friday in Eau Claire, with a daytime high of 95 degrees. That set a record, as did Saturday’s 97 degrees. The rest of this week isn’t supposed to rise to those temperatures, but forecasters with the National Weather Service expect it to top 90 degrees each day until Saturday.
If that happens, it will be an unprecedented run for June.
The Midwestern Regional Climate Center shows only five periods of five days or more in June in which each day hit at least 90 degrees. Of those, only one took place in the first half of the month. That was in 1968.
None of those streaks hit a week, which forecasters think will happen this time. If temperatures hit at least 90 degrees through Friday, that eight-day streak will be a new record for June. By contrast, 2020 only saw 11 days that hit the 90-degree mark all year.
The weekend will see temperatures cool off again, though the highs in the mid-80s will still be well above average.