Editor’s note: Following is a column submitted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
A flashing yellow arrow is an increasingly common sight at signalized intersections in Wisconsin.
State law sends a clear signal to drivers. A left turn is permitted, but you must first yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.
“A left turn is one of the most dangerous movements a motorist makes,” said Capt. Craig Larson of the State Patrol’s Northwest Region based in Eau Claire.
“Studies show that flashing yellow arrow left turn signals improved safety at intersections,” he said.
For safe operation, motorists should remember:
• A flashing yellow arrow does not give you the right of way. Opposing traffic has a green signal and the right of way.
• The flashing yellow arrow means you may proceed with caution.
• A flashing yellow arrow means you may turn in the direction of the arrow or make a U-turn, unless a sign prohibits U-turns, only after yielding to other vehicles and pedestrians. Go only when it is safe and the way is clear.
The flashing yellow arrow often appears in a four-light signal but may also appear in a three-light signal that also features:
• A steady green arrow that means a driver has the right of way to make a left turn or make a U-turn unless a sign prohibits U-turns.
• A steady yellow arrow that means drivers should be prepared to stop.
• A steady red arrow that means drivers should stop and wait.
The signals may include an adjoining, static sign that reads: “Left turn — yield on flashing yellow arrow.”