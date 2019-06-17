The annual Juneteenth celebration will bring together area residents Wednesday evening to celebrate their commitment toward a more united community.
The celebration of the end of slavery in the United States will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Pine Pavilion in Carson Park in Eau Claire. The event also will include food, music, activities for children and guest speakers.
The keynote speaker is Sarah Ferber, associate director of Chippewa Valley EXPO (Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing). The musical guest will be Irie Sol.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.
For more information about the local event, contact Selika Ducksworth-Lawton at 715-836-4886 or duckswsm@uwec.edu.