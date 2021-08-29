Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire police and fire departments rescued a kayaker Sunday afternoon after the kayak overturned in the Eau Claire River.
According to a news release from the department:
Fire Department crews and Eau Claire Police Department personnel responded at about 3:30 p.m. to a report of the overturned kayak with someone possibly in the water.
One victim was found in distress in the river, east of the Dewey Street bridge, near the south bank.
Because of a steep embankment, additional Fire Department personnel assisted in rigging a rope system for victim removal.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
River conditions are unpredictable and vary considerably from one section to another, the release says, and numerous hazards exist
throughout the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.
