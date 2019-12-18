Christmas at my grandma’s house was always a ruckus. Including myself and my older brother, there were ten cousins in all, as well as five sets of aunts and uncles.
In a kinda weird, mafia-style way, there were rarely outside people involved, no significant others of cousins to contend with. I’m convinced this was done so none of us had to pretend to be normal or keep our voices at a human decibel, lest we deafen anyone not prepared for our family’s collective volume.
None of us cared that Christmas at my Grandma’s house was always held in the week between Christmas and New Years to placate the “other side” of everyone’s families, who demanded Christmas Day itself; we were just happy for this one of a handful of times a year we got to spend together.
Present opening was undoubtedly the best part. House rules were as follows:
1. Everyone (yes, even you, Uncle Mark) must sit in a circle on the floor as presents are handed out.
2. We must take turns going around the circle as each person opens up their present, shows it off to the rest of the circle, and says “thank you” to whomever gave them their gift.
3. Wrapping paper wars commence immediately following the first present being opened. No exceptions, no exclusions, no mercy.
As my cousins and I used wrapping paper tubes as lightsabers and my type-A mother fought every nerve ending in her body that begged the wrapping paper snowballs be picked up and thrown away immediately, I remember thinking that these few Christmases were indeed the most wonderful time of the year.
Not only because of the presents, or the food, although Grandma’s lefse and mashed potatoes were certainly worth all the trouble.
But because only a decade into my life, it would all end. When we lost my Grandma to cancer when I was ten, I was convinced that there would never be another happy Christmas.
No matter how much my Mom promised we could make mashed potatoes and lefse and even throw some wrapping paper around, it wouldn’t feel the same without us sitting on the floor in that old house that raised five children and 10 grandchildren.
But we all still get together between Christmas and New Years and do our best to carry on the traditions. My mom is the keeper of the lefse, and she makes it religiously every year. We usually sit in chairs now, but one of the older cousins still makes sure to start a wrapping paper fight. It might not be the same, but it’s close, and we’re close, and that’s all that matters.