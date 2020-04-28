U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will hold a telephone town hall at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, focusing on the novel coronavirus.
The town hall is intended for constituents from Chippewa County to discuss COVID-19 and the legislation passed in response to the outbreak and to answer people’s questions about the virus.
A health expert also will participate in the call.
Constituents can participate by calling 408-520-2444 and entering this PIN: 635130. They are encouraged to RSVP by visiting bit.ly/ChippewaTTH.