MILWAUKEE — Leader-Telegram special projects reporter Eric Lindquist recently earned a bronze award in a statewide journalism contest.
Lindquist's story headlined "Scary as hell," which focused on a nurse's experience when Chippewa Valley hospital beds were full as the COVID-19 pandemic peaked in November, placed third in the best short hard feature story category of the Milwaukee Press Club's 2020 Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism Awards.
The contest has no circulation categories and is open to all Wisconsin-based professional media outlets.