091622_con_Huggins

Margaret Lindsay Murray was an avid astronomer, but her scientific talents were almost wasted because of limited opportunities for women in the 1800s. As Lady Margaret Huggins, she was able to contribute to cutting edge research.

 Image from Huggins Collection,

Whitin Observatory, Wellesley College

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

At a time when women weren’t allowed to vote, could not own property, when most of them didn’t live as long as men, women were rewriting the astronomy books.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com