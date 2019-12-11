A chickenpox outbreak has been reported at the Ladysmith Elementary School, according to a press release from the Rusk County Public Health Department.
The department has confirmed five cases of the chickenpox virus, said registered nurse Dawn Brost, health officer for Rusk County.
The department has seen four cases of breakthrough chickenpox in people who have already been vaccinated for the disease: “Its symptoms are usually milder, with fewer or no blisters (or just red spots), mild or no fever, and shorter duration of illness. These individuals are still contagious and can spread the disease.”
Children with chickenpox should stay home until lesions have crusted over; children with vaccine exemptions who receive the first dose of the vaccine can return to school immediately, the department stated. Children who have only had one dose of the vaccine must also receive the second dose to return to school.
If children do not receive the vaccine, they must stay at home quarantined until Jan. 1, 2020, the department stated.
Chickenpox is “highly contagious” and caused by the varicella-zoster virus; it causes a blister-like rash, and can be serious in infants, adolescents, adults, pregnant women and people with a weakened immune system, the department said.
The department will offer the vaccine free for any person, regardless of insurance.
People who believe they are experiencing chickenpox symptoms should contact a health care provider or the department at 715-532-2299.