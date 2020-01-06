A Ladysmith man is accused of voting in both Rusk and Eau Claire counties in 2018.
Robert A. King, 35, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of election fraud.
King is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Eau Claire city clerk's office told police that on Nov. 6, 2018, King voted in person at both the town of Grant in Rusk County and in the city of Eau Claire.
King registered to vote in both locations.
If convicted of both charges, King could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.