CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Ladysmith man has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense after he reportedly crashed his car with a four-year-old child in his vehicle.
Stonewall J. Nicholson, 41, was charged Tuesday in Chippewa County Court with OWI-4th offense with a minor in the vehicle, as well as bail jumping. Nicholson was previously charged with OWI-4th offense in Price County stemming from an arrest there in August 2018; he is slated to be sentenced on that matter Sept. 13. In that case, he also had a minor in his car.
According to the criminal complaint in the Chippewa County case, a person contacted the dispatch center July 10 about a possible drunk-driving incident, saying that he had helped Nicholson get his car out of the ditch on Highway 27 in the town of Estella. However, the man noticed Nicholson was staggering.
An officer located Nicholson on Highway 27 near 305th Avenue and stopped his car. Nicholson failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw later showed Nicholson had a .146 blood-alcohol level. A four-year-old child was in a car seat in the vehicle.
Online court records show Nicholson was convicted of his third drunk-driving offense in Rusk County in 2006.