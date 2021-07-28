Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MADISON — A 51-year-old Ladysmith man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison this week in federal court for possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The prison term for Eric G. Cooke will be followed by four years of supervised release.
According to court records:
On July 2, 2020, an investigator with the Rusk County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a vehicle being driven by Cooke.
A female passenger told the officer that Cooke forced her to conceal a baggie containing a small amount of meth.
She turned over the baggie to authorities, who also found an additional 118 grams of meth in the vehicle. Officers also found more than $10,000 in cash on Cooke.
The female passenger also directed officers to a location in Chippewa County where Cooke stashed a cooler containing more than three pounds of marijuana.
Cooke admitted to selling meth off and on for 25 years. He admitted to selling meth in increasingly large quantities in 2020 following his release from a yearlong county jail sentence.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.