A Ladysmith man will spend three years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2017 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered David M. Dvorak, 47, to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Dvorak was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
Dvorak was originally sentenced in October 2017 to 42 months of probation for one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to court records, Dvorak violated terms of his probation by using methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while using methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia and using medication not prescribed to him.