MADISON — A Ladysmith woman will spend five years in prison for misappropriating more than $700,000 from Rusk County.
Sandra Stiner, 66, was sentenced in federal court in Madison on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
According to court records:
Stiner worked at the Rusk County Health and Human Services Department for 42 years before retiring in January 2019.
While working for the department, Stiner took $702,351 from June 2010 to January 2019 by creating and submitting fictitious invoices from a home-based therapy company for nonexistent intensive in-home autism services to two children.
Stiner used identification of real people and real entities in an effort to create documentation that appeared legitimate and provided cover to support her fraud scheme. She also created a nominee bank account, to which Rusk County paid the money over a nine-year period.
Stiner admitted to spending the misappropriated money on credit card payments, cash advances, a gaming app, shopping, and mortgage and car loan payments.