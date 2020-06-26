LAKE HALLIE — A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene May 2 has now been charged.
Christopher J. Peterson, 38, was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run, involving death. Peterson will return to court July 1. He previously posted a $5,000 cash bond. He cannot possess drugs or alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take a daily preliminary breath test.
According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2 to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. The man, Dennis Mohr, 60, was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.
Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV. Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He consented to a blood draw, which will be checked for possible use of drugs and alcohol.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction. The Chippewa County sheriff's office is assisting the Lake Hallie Police Department in the investigation.