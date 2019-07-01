CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been charged with his fifth drunken driving offense after police were informed he had been involved in a domestic incident at his home.
Robert E. Maurer Jr., 58, 13547 43rd Ave., was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse. He will appear in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, the Lake Hallie Police Department responded to a domestic abuse incident in the village. Maurer had left in a vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival. He was later pulled over, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and taken to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital for a blood draw, which indicates he had a .152 blood-alcohol level, or nearly twice the legal limit for driving.
Maurer was convicted of his fourth drunken driving offense in Chippewa County in 2012.