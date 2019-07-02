A Lake Hallie man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2003.
Jason A. Chodera, 39, 14500 46th St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of fifth-offense drunken driving and bail jumping.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Chodera on three years of probation, fined him $2,323 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Chodera cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Chodera was arrested for drunken driving July 14, 2018, following a traffic stop at East Madison Street and North Farwell Street. His blood alcohol level was 0.293.
Chodera was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 2003, December 2003, August 2008 and February 2013.