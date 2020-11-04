EAU CLAIRE — A Lake Hallie woman was fined $886 for exposing her two young children to cocaine.
Becky S. Bowe, 32, 14621 46th Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child and an unrelated misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report Aug. 20, 2019, that Bowe's 8- and 5-year-old children may have been exposed to drugs at Bowe's former Eau Claire residence.
Officers went to the residence and immediately detected the odor of marijuana. The children were asleep on an air mattress in the living room.
A dollar bill containing what officers believed to be cocaine residue was found in Bowe's bedroom, which was only 20 feet from where the children were sleeping.
The bill could be reached by the children.