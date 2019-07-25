CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie woman who pleaded guilty to her sixth drunken driving offense will serve one year in jail.
Dawn M. Caldwell, 54, 13320 43rd Ave., was arrested Feb. 21 in Lake Hallie. She was convicted last week in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with placing her on probation for three years. Caldwell must pay $2,562 in court costs and fines, and her driving license was revoked. She also must complete 300 hours of community service, and cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.