Repairs to the Highway EE bridge over Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County are scheduled to start on Monday.
The bridge was struck and damaged Feb. 26 by machinery being hauled on I-94. Since then, the bridge has been posted at a 10-ton weight limit.
The state maintenance crew, with assistance from the Eau Claire County Highway Department, will make the repairs estimated to take two weeks.
During the project, westbound I-94 will be down to one lane in the work zone during the week. All lanes of I-94 will be open on weekends.
Once the repairs are completed, the 10-ton weight limit on the Highway EE bridge will be lifted.