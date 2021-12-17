It was a typical winter day in December of 2000. Light snow was falling with a gentle breeze. The crisp, cool air, the kind that makes the nose tingle when you go outside reminded me that Christmas, our family’s favorite holiday, was just a couple weeks away. Then, a knock at the door changed my life forever. My sister informed me that our mother’s cancer had returned with a vengeance, and this Christmas would be her last.
After hearing this news, I went to visit my mom. Everyone was crying, except her. Mom had a way of taking a very serious situation and making light of it. She quickly reminded us that she was “still here!” With a light chuckle, we all knew there was plenty of work to be done. There were plans to be made, gifts to buy, and presents to wrap. This Christmas was going to be unforgettable! Most of our family lived in Eau Claire, but my brother and his family lived in North Carolina and my daughter lived in Hawaii. Plans were quickly made for their arrival home.
Christmas Eve finally arrived and our entire family was gathered at my house. A tradition of ours is to enjoy hors d’oeuvres before opening gifts. Dad was in charge of the best oyster stew ever, though I was never brave enough to try it! Mom had sliced the veggies so neat they were almost too “pretty” to eat! The enormous tray full of pink shrimp didn’t last long either. Pickled herring, Mom’s favorite, was perhaps the smelliest and most disgusting delicacy prepared. The little ones filled their tummies with cutout cookies and punch. Once in a while, they grabbed something healthy.
Time passed and the children couldn’t wait any longer. We gathered in the living room close to the crackling fire, which spread its warmth creating a cozy atmosphere for sharing our gifts. Suddenly, we heard a, “HO, HO, HO, and MERRY CHRISTMAS!” In walked Santa with his bag full of gifts for all 11 grandchildren. Excitement and laughter filled the room. Cameras were flashing continuously, capturing the precious moments of this VERY special family Christmas. It turned out that Santa was our parents’ secret gift to all of us.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a traditional Peterson Christmas if we didn’t have a fight with scrunched up wrapping paper. Soon, paper missiles were flying through the air aimed at anyone who WASN’T looking. All 25 of us got into the act resulting in the biggest paper mess imaginable!
Our mom received many special gifts that night, but the greatest gift she received was our laughter and love. Even though this very special Christmas was our mother’s last, she gave US the most precious gift of all… an unforgettable Peterson Christmas with lasting Christmas memories!