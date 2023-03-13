Editor’s note: The following column was submitted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The State Patrol asks all drivers to prioritize safety behind the wheel when celebrating seasonal traditions this month.
With March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day upon us, it’s a time for festivities for many in Wisconsin, but those who plan to drink must also plan for a safe ride home.
Impaired driving prevention is the State Patrol’s March Law of the Month.
“St. Patrick’s Day and other celebrations have the potential to be the deadliest times on the roads if people aren’t making smart decisions,” said State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.
“Our officers are always keeping an eye out for impaired drivers, but we need a commitment from the entire community to prevent dangerous drivers from causing crashes or hurting others,” he said.
Someone is injured or killed in an impaired driving crash about every two hours in Wisconsin. Preliminary data shows alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities last year. Drugged driving contributed to more than 1,800 crashes in 2022.
Operating a vehicle while impaired is not only dangerous, it’s illegal. There were almost 23,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin in 2022. One out of three people with OWIs on their driver records are repeat offenders.
Law enforcement agencies across the state work every day to prevent these risks. Officers receive special training, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement, to help them recognize the signs of impairment in a driver.
Wisconsin also has among the most certified Drug Recognition Experts in the nation. Through special training, these 373 officers identify drug-impaired drivers and collect evidence to prove impairment. A Drug Recognition Expert can determine if a driver’s impairment is caused by alcohol, certain drugs, a combination, or a condition that may require medical attention.
The State Patrol works with other agencies in Wisconsin to train new Drug Recognition Experts and provide the services of its 15 Drug Recognition Experts to communities that need assistance.
“The collaboration between law enforcement agencies is essential to reaching our safety goals. With every traffic stop, our Drug Recognition Experts and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement-trained officers are bringing us one step closer to zero deaths on Wisconsin roads,” Carnahan said.
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drinking occasions of the year, which can increase the dangers on the roads for drivers and passengers.
If you plan to drink, don’t drive, and make a plan to get home safely:
• Identify a sober designated driver. If you are feeling impaired, you likely are over the .08 blood alcohol limit and should not drive.
• Rather than risk an arrest, take mass transit, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service.
• Take advantage of the SafeRide program at local bars and restaurants.
• If a friend attempts to drive drunk, step in and take away the keys.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Lack of attention to surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of being hit by a vehicle.
If you suspect a driver is impaired, safely gather as much information as you can about the vehicle, driver, and location and direction of travel. Then call 911.