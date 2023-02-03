Editor’s note:Following is a column submitted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Roundabouts have become an efficient and safe way for drivers to travel in Wisconsin. The more than 550 roundabouts across the state are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow.
To help all users stay safe when traveling, the State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
“Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections because there are fewer right-angle, head-on, and left-turn collisions, which can be very dangerous for passengers,” said State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan.
“Roundabouts also keep traffic moving smoothly,” he said. “Drivers must slow down and yield to vehicles to the left, but everyone keeps going. So, you’ll get to places quicker and safer.”
There are more than 36,000 crashes at Wisconsin intersections every year. Compared to other types of intersection control, roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by about 90%, injury crashes by about 75%, and overall crashes by about 35%.
To safely navigate a roundabout, drivers should:
• Slow down.
• Yield to all lanes of traffic on your left before entering your lane.
• Yield to traffic already in the roundabout.
• Stay in your lane as you travel through the roundabout. Do not change lanes.
• Exit carefully. As you approach the exit, use your right turn signal.
State law requires drivers to yield the right of way and give space to trucks and other large vehicles at a roundabout. This includes trucks towing other vehicles measuring at least 40 feet long or 10 feet wide.
Commercial trucks can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, and most large vehicles have an expanded turning radius, so the law is designed to reduce the risk of a crash and keep all drivers safe in roundabouts.
Drivers should always yield to emergency vehicles in a roundabout. If a driver is already in the roundabout when the emergency vehicle approaches, avoid stopping in the roundabout. Exit first, then pull over.
Drivers must share the road with non-drivers in roundabouts. Bicyclists should signal, then merge into the traffic lane to travel through the roundabout. Ride close to the middle of the lane to prevent vehicles from passing and cutting you off.
Visit wisconsinroundabouts.gov for more information about roundabout rules and to view graphics and videos illustrating how to use a roundabout.