A lawsuit that challenged the creation of the city of Eau Claire's 12th tax incremental financing district has been dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher Wednesday granted the city's motion to dismiss the case in Eau Claire County court.
Legal challenges to TIF districts must be filed within six months of the district's creation, and the plaintiff, Voters With Facts, filed suit over 18 months after the district was created, the city said in a news release Wednesday.
It is the second lawsuit against the city brought by Eau Claire-based group Voters With Facts.
Voters With Facts argued that the city created the TIF district in mid-September 2017, but used tax revenue from a $14 million building, Aspenson Mogensen Hall, that was already complete, according to Leader-Telegram records.
The group also sued the city in 2015 over developer incentives for the downtown Eau Claire Confluence Project.
"The city of Eau Claire is pleased Wisconsin courts continue to affirm that the actions of the Eau Claire City Council and the Joint Review Board complied with Wisconsin law," the city stated Wednesday.