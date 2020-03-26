Eau Claire police say leads continue to come in for last Friday's homicide at a south side residence, but no suspects have been identified.
"We have received dozens of tips from the community directly to the Police Department and through Crime Stoppers," Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said Thursday. "Their help and continued support is appreciated."
James Garcia-Smith, 29, was killed in the shooting at 8:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 4600 block of Kappus Drive.
A 32-year-old woman was also shot and hospitalized. She is expected to survive.
Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area of the shooting are asked to contact Lt. Ryan Dahlgren at 715-839-8682.
Anonymous information can be reported to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.
"We do have leads and individuals of interest we are following up on. However, releasing that information for the public's assistance at this time would compromise the investigation," Coit said.
"If we are able to utilize the public's help regarding this at a later time we surely will," she said.