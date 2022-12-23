My husband and I built our dream home in 1991. Four years later, after many financial pitfalls, we lost our house, our business, and many other assets, and we moved from luxury into a mobile home in Chetek.
Our six daughters were gone, so the two of us began a new adventure.
About a month before Christmas in 1995, my husband was walking in the woods and came upon this old abandoned camper and thought it would make a great photo op for a Christmas card.
We blackened our teeth, rounded up some props, and took what came to be one of our favorite pictures. Some of our friends were mortified, thinking that this depicted our new life!
As we began to rebuild our lives, I opened a small restaurant (Nana’s Cottage), and my husband worked at a car dealership. We worked hard and little by little, we regained much of what we lost.
And those years taught us so many lessons that wouldn’t have been learned had we continued with our previous lifestyle.
We learned to lean on God and family. We found pleasure in the little things. And our love for each other grew.
Eight years later, my oldest daughter, mother of three little girls, was battling breast cancer. Christmas was bittersweet. She went to heaven two weeks later. My heart was broken. But again, I survived.
I hope I never have to repeat 1995 or 2004, but as trials come up, I will be making the most of the situation.
And each Christmas will be special in its own way, through tears and laughter, sorrow and joy.