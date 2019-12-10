Twenty-seven Republican state lawmakers, including Reps. Warren Petryk of the town of Pleasant Valley and James Edming of Glen Flora, recently sent a letter to Department of Workforce Development Secretary Designee Caleb Frostman asking him to reverse the decision to close the Eau Claire and Appleton unemployment insurance hearings offices.
DWD operates four UI hearing offices in Wisconsin, but the agency decided earlier this fall to stop holding hearings in the Eau Claire and Appleton offices beginning in March. Wisconsin has joined several other Midwestern states in moving to predominately telephone hearings for UI appeals.
"The decision was made earlier this fall and is in response to federal regulations and terms of the federal grant that funds the UI program, which doesn't allow states to spend UI grant monies on vacant space," DWD spokesman Tyler Tichenor said. "Due to the decline in UI appeals, the amount of vacant space at hearing offices in Eau Claire and Appleton prevents DWD from leasing these facilities moving forward."
But the GOP lawmakers argued that closing the Eau Claire and Appleton offices would mean in-person hearings — for individual benefit claims and complex tax cases involving businesses — would only be available in Madison and Milwaukee.
“The Unemployment Insurance system in this state is designed to help those who lose their job through no fault of their own,” Petryk, chairman of the Assembly Workforce Development Committee, said in a news release. “However, sometimes disputes arise about a case, and the expectation now is my constituents or businesses will need to drive 6 hours round trip to meet with a judge. This decision to close the Eau Claire office limits Western Wisconsin, and over half the state, access to a judge.”
Edming maintained in the release that the decision appears to be part of a trend by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to consolidate more services in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
However, Tichenor indicated that in-person hearings will still be offered upon advanced request and will be granted if it is determined there is good cause or the complexity of the case requires an in-person hearing. DWD will still have access to space in Eau Claire and the Fox Valley to hold such hearings when needed, he added.