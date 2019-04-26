State Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, and state Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, will be joined by local elected officials Monday to announce legislation regarding restitution and misconduct in office.
The announcement will be at 2 p.m. outside the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave. The announcement will be moved inside the courthouse in case of inclement weather.
The proposal would allow a judge to order restitution from a Wisconsin Retirement System account only if a crime is a felony, involves both theft and misconduct in office, and resulted in the loss to the employer who participates in the WRS.
The legislation is in response to a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board stemming from an incident where former county Treasurer Larry Lokken and his deputy treasurer Kay Onarheim were charged with and convicted of stealing more than $625,000 from taxpayers.