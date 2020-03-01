AUGUSTA -- The film “Green Fire: Aldo Leopold and a Land Ethic for Our Time” screening and discussion will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Augusta Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.
"Green Fire," the first full-length documentary film ever made about the legendary conservation thinker, explores Leopold’s career and his enduring influence -- tracing how he shaped the modern conservation movement and continues to inspire projects all over the country that connect people and the land.
Awards garnered by the film include an Emmy Award, Best Historical Documentary, Chicago/Midwest Chapter, 2012; a Telly Award, 2011; and a CINE Golden Eagle Award.
The film will be followed by a brief intermission for refreshments and a facilitated discussion led by Andrew Sorenson. He serves as the DNR forestry supervisor at the Augusta Ranger Station, working with staff and partners in St. Croix, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, and Clark counties.
For more information, call 715-286-2070 or go to augustalibrary.org.