RIVER FALLS — UW-River Falls is planning a limited in-person commencement for its spring graduates on Saturday, May 1.
To manage capacity limitations, graduates will be divided into two small ceremonies.
Only the registered graduating students, a minimal number of university employees, and the chancellor and campus leadership participating on stage in the ceremony will be allowed to attend.
To make sure COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are followed, spectator restrictions will be enforced. Those not authorized to participate in the ceremony are asked to refrain from going to the Falcon Center.
Friends and family members wishing to help graduates celebrate are encouraged to find other locations to do so safely.
Students and their families are welcome to meet up in small groups outdoors on the main campus for photographs.
Campus rules regarding face coverings and physical distancing between those who are not members of the same household remain in force.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed at livestream.com/uwrf.
For more information, call the UW-River Falls registrar's office at 715-425-3342.